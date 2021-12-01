Check Out What Whales Are Doing With PYPL

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on PayPal Holdings.

Looking at options history for PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) we detected 19 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 15.79% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 84.21% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $757,513.00 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $531,275.00.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $170.0 to $240.0 for PayPal Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for PayPal Holdings options trades today is 4828.07 with a total volume of 28,471.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for PayPal Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $170.0 to $240.0 over the last 30 days.

PayPal Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PYPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/10/21 $187.50 $257.7K 468 1.7K PYPL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/03/21 $180.00 $160.1K 727 224 PYPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $190.00 $111.3K 8.5K 738 PYPL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $220.00 $98.6K 17.4K 947 PYPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $190.00 $84.2K 5.1K 1.6K

Where Is PayPal Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 8,619,204.00, the price of PYPL is up 1.02% at $186.78.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 63 days.

What The Experts Say On PayPal Holdings:

Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on PayPal Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $268.0.

Loop Capital downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $269.0

Bernstein downgraded its action to Market Perform with a price target of $220.0

UBS downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $263.0

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on PayPal Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $265.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

