This Is What Whales Are Betting On Meta Platforms

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Meta Platforms.

Looking at options history for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) we detected 37 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 43.24% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 56.76% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 16 are puts, for a total amount of $1,489,884.00 and 21, calls, for a total amount of $1,188,861.00.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $160.0 to $400.0 for Meta Platforms over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Meta Platforms's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Meta Platforms's whale activity within a strike price range from $160.0 to $400.0 in the last 30 days.

Meta Platforms Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FB PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/03/21 $350.00 $256.0K 1.3K 564 FB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $335.00 $220.0K 1.1K 495 FB PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/03/21 $345.00 $197.4K 2.5K 726 FB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/03/21 $327.50 $159.6K 2.0K 3.1K FB PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/03/21 $350.00 $126.1K 1.3K 193

Where Is Meta Platforms Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 8,312,297.00, the price of FB is down -2.85% at $328.38.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 57 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

