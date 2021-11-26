10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/03/21 $1100.00 $28.4K 2.7K 9.2K RCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $80.00 $49.5K 572 7.8K CCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/03/21 $18.00 $39.0K 329 6.3K NIO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/10/21 $40.00 $69.9K 1.7K 1.3K PVH CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/17/21 $110.00 $30.0K 117 700 BBY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $125.00 $72.4K 2.2K 555 DKNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $45.00 $161.9K 1.5K 384 EBAY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $72.50 $36.5K 2.6K 323 REAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $17.50 $27.4K 2.4K 292 HD PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $390.00 $78.2K 705 241

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on December 3, 2021. This event was a transfer of 7 contract(s) at a $1100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.4K, with a price of $4070.0 per contract. There were 2782 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9252 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RCL (NYSE:RCL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 112 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 118 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.5K, with a price of $420.0 per contract. There were 572 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7853 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CCL (NYSE:CCL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on December 3, 2021. This event was a transfer of 600 contract(s) at a $18.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.0K, with a price of $65.0 per contract. There were 329 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6347 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NIO (NYSE:NIO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 14 day(s) on December 10, 2021. This event was a transfer of 266 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $69.9K, with a price of $262.0 per contract. There were 1762 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1387 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PVH (NYSE:PVH), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $600.0 per contract. There were 117 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 700 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BBY (NYSE:BBY), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 66 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $72.4K, with a price of $1092.0 per contract. There were 2249 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 555 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 231 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 368 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $161.9K, with a price of $440.0 per contract. There were 1529 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 384 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding EBAY (NASDAQ:EBAY), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 56 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $72.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.5K, with a price of $365.0 per contract. There were 2651 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 323 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding REAL (NASDAQ:REAL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 56 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 199 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 47 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.4K, with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 2419 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 292 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HD (NYSE:HD), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 56 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 80 contract(s) at a $390.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $78.2K, with a price of $978.0 per contract. There were 705 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 241 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

