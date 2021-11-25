10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/26/21 $1100.00 $27.7K 15.3K 60.2K NIO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/26/21 $41.00 $62.7K 7.0K 7.0K AMZN CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/03/21 $3600.00 $53.4K 974 4.5K GM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $58.00 $25.4K 2.5K 2.5K LI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/03/21 $33.00 $33.6K 943 1.9K BYD CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $100.00 $50.0K 4 1.5K XPEV CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $45.00 $34.2K 11.4K 792 M CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/03/21 $30.00 $25.2K 921 528 DLTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $155.00 $35.1K 384 337 HTHT PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $45.00 $34.0K 1.0K 303

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on November 26, 2021. This event was a transfer of 37 contract(s) at a $1100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.7K, with a price of $750.0 per contract. There were 15366 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 60212 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NIO (NYSE:NIO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on November 26, 2021. This event was a transfer of 833 contract(s) at a $41.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.7K, with a price of $75.0 per contract. There were 7073 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7018 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on December 3, 2021. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $3600.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.4K, with a price of $5342.0 per contract. There were 974 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4516 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GM (NYSE:GM), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 353 contract(s) at a $58.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $72.0 per contract. There were 2536 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2599 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LI (NASDAQ:LI), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 8 day(s) on December 3, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $33.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.6K, with a price of $168.0 per contract. There were 943 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1942 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BYD (NYSE:BYD), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 204 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.0K, with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 4 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For XPEV (NYSE:XPEV), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 57 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.2K, with a price of $1140.0 per contract. There were 11486 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 792 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding M (NYSE:M), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on December 3, 2021. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $252.0 per contract. There were 921 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 528 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DLTR (NASDAQ:DLTR), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 57 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 78 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.1K, with a price of $450.0 per contract. There were 384 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 337 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HTHT (NASDAQ:HTHT), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 57 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.0K, with a price of $340.0 per contract. There were 1070 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 303 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

