Palantir Technologies Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Palantir Technologies.

Looking at options history for Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) we detected 14 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42.86% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 57.14% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $743,850.00 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $249,612.00.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $50.0 for Palantir Technologies over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Palantir Technologies's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Palantir Technologies's whale trades within a strike price range from $15.0 to $50.0 in the last 30 days.

Palantir Technologies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PLTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/31/21 $25.00 $215.4K 132 511 PLTR PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $50.00 $152.2K 545 51 PLTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $50.00 $152.0K 545 1 PLTR PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/26/21 $20.50 $124.4K 18.4K 4.6K PLTR CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $23.00 $48.4K 19.6K 447

Where Is Palantir Technologies Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 19,938,436.00, the price of PLTR is up 1.99% at $21.0.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 83 days.

What The Experts Say On Palantir Technologies:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Palantir Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $24.0.

Deutsche Bank downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $25.0

Credit Suisse downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $25.0

RBC Capital downgraded its action to Underperform with a price target of $19.0

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

