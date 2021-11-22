This Is What Whales Are Betting On Twitter

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Twitter (NYSE:TWTR).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TWTR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 19 uncommon options trades for Twitter.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 63.16% bullish and 36.84%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 14 are puts, for a total amount of $1,016,560.00, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $226,130.00.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $75.0 for Twitter over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Twitter options trades today is 5860.86 with a total volume of 11,145.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Twitter's big money trades within a strike price range of $40.0 to $75.0 over the last 30 days.

Twitter Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TWTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $40.00 $146.7K 2.2K 2.4K TWTR PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $60.00 $131.3K 8.3K 295 TWTR PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $60.00 $124.0K 8.3K 101 TWTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $40.00 $119.6K 2.2K 1.4K TWTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $40.00 $87.0K 2.2K 1.1K

Where Is Twitter Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 6,866,360.00, the price of TWTR is down -3.2% at $46.85.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 78 days.

What The Experts Say On Twitter:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Twitter, which currently sits at a price target of $62.0.

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Twitter, which currently sits at a price target of $70.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

