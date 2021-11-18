Amazon.com Whale Trades For November 18

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Amazon.com.

Looking at options history for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) we detected 868 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 49.42% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50.58% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 30 are puts, for a total amount of $1,948,128.00 and 838, calls, for a total amount of $65,834,517.00.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $3000.0 to $4000.0 for Amazon.com over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Amazon.com options trades today is 1593.57 with a total volume of 12,005,777.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Amazon.com's big money trades within a strike price range of $3000.0 to $4000.0 over the last 30 days.

Amazon.com Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $3610.00 $716.4K 1.6K 5.7K AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $3610.00 $329.0K 1.6K 5.4K AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/19/21 $3670.00 $185.3K 1.2K 8.3K AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $3630.00 $170.9K 1.7K 11.9K AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/19/21 $3700.00 $126.9K 8.1K 42.2K

Where Is Amazon.com Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,720,078.00, the price of AMZN is up 3.51% at $3673.64.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 75 days.

What The Experts Say On Amazon.com:

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Amazon.com, which currently sits at a price target of $4000.0.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Amazon.com, which currently sits at a price target of $4000.0.

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Amazon.com, which currently sits at a price target of $4200.0.

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Amazon.com, which currently sits at a price target of $3840.0.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Amazon.com, which currently sits at a price target of $3800.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.