Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 18, 2021 12:40pm   Comments
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With MRNA

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MRNA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for Moderna.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 46.15% bullish and 53.85%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $61,911.00, and 11 are calls, for a total amount of $651,599.00.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $200.0 to $350.0 for Moderna over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Moderna options trades today is 2347.36 with a total volume of 5,478.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Moderna's big money trades within a strike price range of $200.0 to $350.0 over the last 30 days.

Moderna Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
MRNA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $290.00 $123.2K 1.7K 316
MRNA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $300.00 $100.0K 5.1K 461
MRNA CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/26/21 $235.00 $96.0K 308 51
MRNA CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/17/21 $240.00 $53.0K 4.2K 201
MRNA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $250.00 $51.5K 6.8K 1.6K

Where Is Moderna Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 3,763,574.00, the price of MRNA is up 2.78% at $248.97.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 98 days.

What The Experts Say On Moderna:

  • Deutsche Bank downgraded its action to Sell with a price target of $250.0
  • SVB Leerink has decided to maintain their Underperform rating on Moderna, which currently sits at a price target of $86.0.
  • Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Moderna, which currently sits at a price target of $395.0.
  • Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Moderna, which currently sits at a price target of $313.0.
  • Jefferies has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Moderna, which currently sits at a price target of $325.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

