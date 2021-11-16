AMC Entertainment Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AMC, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 options trades for AMC Entertainment.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 46.15% bullish and 53.85%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $29,400, and 12, calls, for a total amount of $496,495..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $35.0 to $145.0 for AMC Entertainment over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for AMC Entertainment's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of AMC Entertainment's whale trades within a strike price range from $35.0 to $145.0 in the last 30 days.

AMC Entertainment Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $45.00 $79.5K 9.4K 622 AMC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $42.00 $45.7K 7.4K 694 AMC CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $145.00 $42.3K 11.5K 67 AMC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $120.00 $41.5K 3.2K 1.0K AMC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/26/21 $43.00 $41.3K 2.4K 637

Where Is AMC Entertainment Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 15,639,782, the price of AMC is up 1.3% at $43.23.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 113 days.

What The Experts Say On AMC Entertainment:

Wedbush downgraded its action to Underperform with a price target of $7.5

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.