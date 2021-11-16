 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Pfizer Whale Trades For November 16
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 16, 2021 12:55pm   Comments
Share:
Pfizer Whale Trades For November 16

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Pfizer (NYSE:PFE).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PFE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 36 uncommon options trades for Pfizer.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50.0% bullish and 50.0%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $931,939, and 33 are calls, for a total amount of $2,758,821.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $55.0 for Pfizer over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Pfizer's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Pfizer's whale trades within a strike price range from $40.0 to $55.0 in the last 30 days.

Pfizer Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
PFE PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $49.00 $758.2K 5.0K 3.6K
PFE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $45.00 $520.4K 36.6K 20
PFE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $45.00 $520.0K 36.6K 2.0K
PFE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $50.00 $212.0K 32.5K 13.6K
PFE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/19/21 $48.00 $138.9K 15.4K 3.3K

Where Is Pfizer Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 8,794,161, the price of PFE is down -0.99% at $49.16.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 77 days.

What The Experts Say On Pfizer:

  • SVB Leerink has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on Pfizer, which currently sits at a price target of $48.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Related Articles (PFE)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Kezar Jumps On Data, Biogen R&D Chief To Retire, Molecular Partners Wilts On COVID Trial Disappointment
Dr. Reddy's Ready To Make COVID-19 Antiviral From Pfizer - Reuters
Pfizer Insider Sold Over $7.5M In Company Stock
4 Stocks Insiders Are Selling
Fintech Focus For November 15, 2021
Barron's Most Recent Picks And Pans: General Electric, Pfizer, Walt Disney And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com