10 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BA CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/03/21 $240.00 $28.2K 941 4.2K BLDE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $10.00 $48.3K 472 1.8K FTV CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/19/21 $75.00 $128.6K 782 402 SPR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $45.00 $49.0K 3.7K 351 UPS CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/19/21 $210.00 $31.5K 3.8K 265 DE PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $360.00 $31.8K 825 172 ENVX CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/19/21 $30.00 $27.4K 1.3K 129 LYFT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $65.00 $30.0K 6.1K 50 GE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $115.00 $51.5K 223 46 CAT CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/26/21 $190.00 $26.5K 36 21

• Regarding BA (NYSE:BA), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on December 3, 2021. Parties traded 60 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.2K, with a price of $470.0 per contract. There were 941 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4293 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BLDE (NASDAQ:BLDE), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 95 day(s) on February 18, 2022. Parties traded 276 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 66 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.3K, with a price of $175.0 per contract. There were 472 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1800 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FTV (NYSE:FTV), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 402 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $128.6K, with a price of $320.0 per contract. There were 782 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 402 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SPR (NYSE:SPR), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 67 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.0K, with a price of $490.0 per contract. There were 3725 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 351 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UPS (NYSE:UPS), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.5K, with a price of $315.0 per contract. There were 3898 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 265 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DE (NYSE:DE), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 67 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 18 contract(s) at a $360.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.8K, with a price of $1770.0 per contract. There were 825 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 172 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ENVX (NASDAQ:ENVX), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.4K, with a price of $274.0 per contract. There were 1340 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 129 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 431 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $600.0 per contract. There were 6155 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 50 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GE (NYSE:GE), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 431 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 46 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.5K, with a price of $1120.0 per contract. There were 223 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 46 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CAT (NYSE:CAT), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 11 day(s) on November 26, 2021. This event was a transfer of 15 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.5K, with a price of $1767.0 per contract. There were 36 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 21 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

