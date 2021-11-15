 Skip to main content

Check Out What Whales Are Doing With GME
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 15, 2021 12:01pm   Comments
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on GameStop.

Looking at options history for GameStop (NYSE:GME) we detected 15 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33.33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 66.67% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $144,150 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $464,423.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $170.0 to $250.0 for GameStop over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for GameStop's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of GameStop's whale activity within a strike price range from $170.0 to $250.0 in the last 30 days.

GameStop Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
GME CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $220.00 $106.0K 2.8K 41
GME CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/26/21 $205.00 $55.5K 147 190
GME PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $200.00 $54.6K 32 20
GME CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $200.00 $53.1K 129 13
GME CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/03/21 $250.00 $51.5K 714 127

Where Is GameStop Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 722,732, the price of GME is up 3.84% at $209.87.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 22 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

