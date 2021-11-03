 Skip to main content

What Are Whales Doing With Amazon.com
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 03, 2021 12:19pm   Comments
What Are Whales Doing With Amazon.com

A whale with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Amazon.com.

Looking at options history for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) we detected 91 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42.86% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 57.14% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 29 are puts, for a total amount of $2,137,296 and 62, calls, for a total amount of $4,288,598.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $2300.0 to $5100.0 for Amazon.com over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Amazon.com's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Amazon.com's whale trades within a strike price range from $2300.0 to $5100.0 in the last 30 days.

Amazon.com Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
AMZN PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $2900.00 $775.0K 151 52
AMZN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/18/22 $3540.00 $157.7K 72 29
AMZN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $2300.00 $121.0K 16 15
AMZN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/05/21 $3320.00 $81.5K 501 469
AMZN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $3300.00 $64.7K 2.7K 36

Where Is Amazon.com Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 843,705, the price of AMZN is up 0.19% at $3319.0.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 90 days.

What The Experts Say On Amazon.com:

  • Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Amazon.com, which currently sits at a price target of $3840.0.
  • JMP Securities has decided to maintain their Market Outperform rating on Amazon.com, which currently sits at a price target of $4000.0.
  • RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Amazon.com, which currently sits at a price target of $4000.0.
  • Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Amazon.com, which currently sits at a price target of $3800.0.
  • Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Amazon.com, which currently sits at a price target of $3950.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

