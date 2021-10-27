9 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Communication Services sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GOOGL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/29/21 $2900.00 $257.0K 2.8K 26.7K FB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/29/21 $315.00 $41.2K 5.2K 12.7K GOOG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/29/21 $3000.00 $33.6K 1.2K 3.9K PINS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $62.50 $30.3K 5.0K 955 HUYA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $7.00 $43.0K 4.9K 400 SNAP PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $55.00 $25.1K 18.5K 158 SKLZ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $10.00 $35.0K 3.1K 102 TWTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $40.00 $52.8K 76 59 ROKU PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/19/21 $480.00 $48.2K 26 8

• Regarding GOOGL (NASDAQ:GOOGL), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on October 29, 2021. Parties traded 38 contract(s) at a $2900.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $257.0K, with a price of $6775.0 per contract. There were 2883 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 26708 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FB (NASDAQ:FB), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on October 29, 2021. This event was a transfer of 110 contract(s) at a $315.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.2K, with a price of $375.0 per contract. There were 5297 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12715 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GOOG (NASDAQ:GOOG), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on October 29, 2021. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $3000.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.6K, with a price of $1680.0 per contract. There were 1281 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3975 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PINS (NYSE:PINS), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 86 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 489 contract(s) at a $62.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 32 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.3K, with a price of $62.0 per contract. There were 5046 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 955 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HUYA (NYSE:HUYA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 86 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $7.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.0K, with a price of $215.0 per contract. There were 4911 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 400 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SNAP (NYSE:SNAP), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 450 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.1K, with a price of $1255.0 per contract. There were 18532 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 158 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SKLZ (NYSE:SKLZ), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 450 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.0K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 3132 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 102 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TWTR (NYSE:TWTR), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 233 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.8K, with a price of $1760.0 per contract. There were 76 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 59 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ROKU (NASDAQ:ROKU), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 23 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 3 contract(s) at a $480.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.2K, with a price of $16083.0 per contract. There were 26 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.