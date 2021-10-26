9 Communication Services Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/29/21 $300.00 $69.5K 16.5K 33.1K DISCK PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/19/21 $25.00 $28.2K 4.5K 3.3K GOOGL CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/29/21 $2800.00 $42.8K 1.2K 1.8K TRIP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $30.00 $38.5K 7.0K 1.0K ROKU CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/19/21 $355.00 $38.5K 289 74 BIDU CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $185.00 $53.9K 1.9K 50 RBLX CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/18/22 $80.00 $31.5K 356 32 SE CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $300.00 $48.0K 1.8K 21 GOOG CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $2750.00 $47.4K 321 13

• Regarding FB (NASDAQ:FB), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on October 29, 2021. Parties traded 460 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 34 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $69.5K, with a price of $152.0 per contract. There were 16559 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 33167 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DISCK (NASDAQ:DISCK), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 24 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 166 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.2K, with a price of $170.0 per contract. There were 4552 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3380 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOOGL (NASDAQ:GOOGL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on October 29, 2021. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $2800.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.8K, with a price of $4286.0 per contract. There were 1275 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1822 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TRIP (NASDAQ:TRIP), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 87 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 72 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.5K, with a price of $535.0 per contract. There were 7008 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1011 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ROKU (NASDAQ:ROKU), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 24 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 47 contract(s) at a $355.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.5K, with a price of $820.0 per contract. There were 289 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 74 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BIDU (NASDAQ:BIDU), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 143 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.9K, with a price of $1078.0 per contract. There were 1904 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 50 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RBLX (NYSE:RBLX), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 115 day(s) on February 18, 2022. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.5K, with a price of $1052.0 per contract. There were 356 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 32 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SE (NYSE:SE), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 87 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 9 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.0K, with a price of $5335.0 per contract. There were 1843 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 21 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GOOG (NASDAQ:GOOG), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 87 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 3 contract(s) at a $2750.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.4K, with a price of $15815.0 per contract. There were 321 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13 contract(s) were bought and sold.

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.