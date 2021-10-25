5 Financials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COIN CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/17/21 $350.00 $140.7K 1.8K 346 CACC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $720.00 $38.0K 0 165 BX CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $135.00 $31.0K 443 61 JPM CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/18/22 $170.00 $44.7K 315 50 LC CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $7.00 $37.7K 26 13

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For COIN (NASDAQ:COIN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 53 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 70 contract(s) at a $350.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $140.7K, with a price of $2010.0 per contract. There were 1816 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 346 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CACC (NASDAQ:CACC), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 88 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 38 contract(s) at a $720.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.0K, with a price of $1000.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 165 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BX (NYSE:BX), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 235 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.0K, with a price of $1550.0 per contract. There were 443 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 61 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JPM (NYSE:JPM), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 116 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.7K, with a price of $895.0 per contract. There were 315 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 50 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LC (NYSE:LC), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 88 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 13 contract(s) at a $7.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.7K, with a price of $2900.0 per contract. There were 26 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

