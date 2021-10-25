8 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/29/21 $1000.00 $61.0K 18.4K 163.4K XPEV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $55.00 $85.1K 663 14.0K LI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $29.00 $938.0K 1.4K 4.0K EXPE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/19/21 $175.00 $67.5K 5.7K 1.4K BABA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $250.00 $153.0K 12.9K 153 HAS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/19/21 $90.00 $42.7K 3.4K 139 BBIG PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/16/22 $15.00 $28.3K 36 50 F CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $5.00 $33.5K 4.7K 42

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on October 29, 2021. Parties traded 28 contract(s) at a $1000.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.0K, with a price of $2180.0 per contract. There were 18428 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 163447 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For XPEV (NYSE:XPEV), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 25 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 626 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $85.1K, with a price of $136.0 per contract. There were 663 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14097 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LI (NASDAQ:LI), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 88 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1400 contract(s) at a $29.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $938.0K, with a price of $670.0 per contract. There were 1499 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4035 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EXPE (NASDAQ:EXPE), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 25 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 228 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 35 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $67.5K, with a price of $296.0 per contract. There were 5731 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1482 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 452 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $153.0K, with a price of $1020.0 per contract. There were 12918 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 153 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HAS (NASDAQ:HAS), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 25 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 93 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.7K, with a price of $460.0 per contract. There were 3445 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 139 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BBIG (NASDAQ:BBIG), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 417 day(s) on December 16, 2022. Parties traded 25 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.3K, with a price of $1135.0 per contract. There were 36 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 50 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding F (NYSE:F), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 452 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.5K, with a price of $1117.0 per contract. There were 4731 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 42 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.