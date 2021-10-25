Check Out What Whales Are Doing With DIS

Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken a bearish stance on Walt Disney(NYSE:DIS).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DIS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for Walt Disney.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 45.45% bullish and 54.55%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $29,165, and 10, calls, for a total amount of $358,174..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $200.0 for Walt Disney over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Walt Disney options trades today is 11428.0 with a total volume of 25,938.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Walt Disney's big money trades within a strike price range of $100.0 to $200.0 over the last 30 days.

Walt Disney Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DIS CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $120.00 $63.3K 2.2K 13 DIS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/19/21 $180.00 $49.8K 73.8K 5.5K DIS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $100.00 $49.0K 4.2K 0 DIS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/19/21 $177.50 $29.6K 2.3K 299 DIS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $155.00 $29.2K 232 37

Where Is Walt Disney Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,384,000, the price of DIS is up 1.08% at $171.25.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 16 days.

What The Experts Say On Walt Disney:

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Walt Disney, which currently sits at a price target of $203.0.

Barclays downgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $175.0

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.