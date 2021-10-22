Looking At Chewy's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Chewy.

Looking at options history for Chewy(NYSE:CHWY) we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 72.73% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 27.27% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $822,575 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $316,453.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $80.0 for Chewy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Chewy's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Chewy's whale activity within a strike price range from $40.0 to $80.0 in the last 30 days.

Chewy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CHWY PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $80.00 $261.9K 793 205 CHWY PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $80.00 $249.5K 793 205 CHWY PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $80.00 $249.5K 793 100 CHWY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $40.00 $85.0K 223 31 CHWY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $70.00 $62.0K 12.6K 326

Where Is Chewy Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,014,427, the price of CHWY is down -0.23% at $65.35.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 46 days.

What The Experts Say On Chewy:

Wolfe Research upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $90.0

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.