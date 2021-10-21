10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/22/21 $900.00 $60.5K 27.9K 174.4K AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/22/21 $3430.00 $60.1K 1.1K 6.1K AEO PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/17/21 $20.00 $195.9K 11 5.6K GM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $52.50 $75.2K 14.0K 4.5K F CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $17.00 $26.3K 52.7K 3.7K ULTA CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/22/21 $370.00 $34.9K 431 2.7K DS PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $5.00 $38.2K 5.6K 800 CCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $25.00 $79.7K 32.7K 391 BBBY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/22/21 $21.00 $66.8K 117 100 BABA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $120.00 $43.9K 3.0K 87

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on October 22, 2021. Parties traded 103 contract(s) at a $900.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.5K, with a price of $590.0 per contract. There were 27999 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 174479 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on October 22, 2021. This event was a transfer of 34 contract(s) at a $3430.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.1K, with a price of $1770.0 per contract. There were 1174 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6162 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AEO (NYSE:AEO), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 57 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 5600 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $195.9K, with a price of $35.0 per contract. There were 11 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5602 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GM (NYSE:GM), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 29 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1565 contract(s) at a $52.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 49 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $75.2K, with a price of $48.0 per contract. There were 14006 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4516 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding F (NYSE:F), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 456 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.3K, with a price of $263.0 per contract. There were 52749 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3714 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ULTA (NASDAQ:ULTA), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on October 22, 2021. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $370.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.9K, with a price of $349.0 per contract. There were 431 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2745 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DS (NYSE:DS), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 820 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 150 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.2K, with a price of $255.0 per contract. There were 5674 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 800 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CCL (NYSE:CCL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 456 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 228 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $79.7K, with a price of $348.0 per contract. There were 32708 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 391 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BBBY (NASDAQ:BBBY), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on October 22, 2021. This event was a transfer of 99 contract(s) at a $21.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $66.8K, with a price of $675.0 per contract. There were 117 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 239 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 83 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.9K, with a price of $530.0 per contract. There were 3078 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 87 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.