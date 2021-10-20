10 Health Care Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Health Care sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PFE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $45.00 $39.5K 15.6K 5.9K AVIR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $12.50 $100.8K 1.8K 1.0K ALGN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $630.00 $30.5K 1.1K 488 TDOC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $130.00 $54.5K 4.6K 189 GRTX PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/17/21 $5.00 $27.5K 0 151 NVAX PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/22/21 $155.00 $44.0K 233 148 CHNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $22.00 $30.0K 155 100 BCRX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $12.00 $31.5K 1.3K 90 BIIB PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $260.00 $36.6K 141 51 EXAS CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $110.00 $35.5K 36 50

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For PFE (NYSE:PFE), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 58 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.5K, with a price of $79.0 per contract. There were 15640 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5953 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AVIR (NASDAQ:AVIR), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 93 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 458 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $100.8K, with a price of $220.0 per contract. There were 1862 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1044 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ALGN (NASDAQ:ALGN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 30 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 16 contract(s) at a $630.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.5K, with a price of $1910.0 per contract. There were 1125 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 488 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TDOC (NYSE:TDOC), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 240 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 41 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.5K, with a price of $1330.0 per contract. There were 4669 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 189 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GRTX (NASDAQ:GRTX), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 58 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.5K, with a price of $275.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 151 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVAX (NASDAQ:NVAX), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on October 22, 2021. Parties traded 33 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.0K, with a price of $1336.0 per contract. There were 233 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 148 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CHNG (NASDAQ:CHNG), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 457 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $22.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 155 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BCRX (NASDAQ:BCRX), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 93 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 90 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.5K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 1341 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 90 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BIIB (NASDAQ:BIIB), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 457 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.6K, with a price of $3660.0 per contract. There were 141 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 51 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EXAS (NASDAQ:EXAS), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 176 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.5K, with a price of $710.0 per contract. There were 36 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 50 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.