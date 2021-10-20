10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/22/21 $870.00 $32.5K 8.4K 14.2K HLT CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/19/21 $140.00 $841.5K 2.2K 5.0K PDD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $115.00 $36.2K 153 3.8K ATER CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $10.00 $42.5K 14.7K 3.7K PLBY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $30.00 $26.0K 3.9K 1.1K SBUX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $110.00 $102.3K 9.7K 1.1K AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/22/21 $3400.00 $73.8K 3.5K 1.0K BBWI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/19/21 $70.00 $50.4K 20.4K 1.0K CPNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $30.00 $70.0K 5.7K 879 TJX CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/19/21 $65.00 $43.7K 5.8K 827

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on October 22, 2021. Parties traded 21 contract(s) at a $870.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.5K, with a price of $1549.0 per contract. There were 8496 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14289 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HLT (NYSE:HLT), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 1700 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $841.5K, with a price of $495.0 per contract. There were 2212 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5079 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 58 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 98 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.2K, with a price of $370.0 per contract. There were 153 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3849 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ATER (NASDAQ:ATER), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.5K, with a price of $170.0 per contract. There were 14726 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3714 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PLBY (NASDAQ:PLBY), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 30 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $261.0 per contract. There were 3907 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1109 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SBUX (NASDAQ:SBUX), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 93 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 340 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $102.3K, with a price of $301.0 per contract. There were 9749 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1102 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on October 22, 2021. Parties traded 18 contract(s) at a $3400.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $73.8K, with a price of $4108.0 per contract. There were 3543 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1078 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BBWI (NYSE:BBWI), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 142 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 36 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.4K, with a price of $355.0 per contract. There were 20469 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1047 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CPNG (NYSE:CPNG), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 58 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.0K, with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 5781 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 879 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TJX (NYSE:TJX), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.7K, with a price of $175.0 per contract. There were 5841 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 827 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.