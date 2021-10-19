10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GM CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/22/21 $57.00 $107.8K 1.7K 6.5K ATER CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/19/21 $10.00 $31.8K 12.9K 6.0K PDD CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/19/21 $110.00 $357.0K 6.6K 5.4K CPNG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $22.50 $42.7K 613 5.3K BBIG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/22/21 $7.00 $32.4K 8.2K 3.7K CCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $25.00 $27.0K 62.0K 3.5K BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/19/21 $190.00 $117.5K 13.4K 3.2K UAA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $15.00 $148.0K 4.0K 3.0K RCL PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/17/21 $65.00 $156.0K 2.8K 2.0K XPEV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/29/21 $47.00 $35.2K 30.3K 1.5K

• Regarding GM (NYSE:GM), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on October 22, 2021. Parties traded 1998 contract(s) at a $57.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $107.8K, with a price of $54.0 per contract. There were 1712 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6565 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ATER (NASDAQ:ATER), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 245 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.8K, with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 12924 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6077 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 31 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1500 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $357.0K, with a price of $238.0 per contract. There were 6646 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5405 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CPNG (NYSE:CPNG), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 122 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 427 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.7K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 613 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5320 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BBIG (NASDAQ:BBIG), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on October 22, 2021. Parties traded 295 contract(s) at a $7.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.4K, with a price of $110.0 per contract. There were 8206 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3774 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CCL (NYSE:CCL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 820 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 39 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $33.0 per contract. There were 62005 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3561 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 476 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $117.5K, with a price of $247.0 per contract. There were 13478 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3273 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UAA (NYSE:UAA), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 458 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $148.0K, with a price of $148.0 per contract. There were 4000 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3054 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RCL (NYSE:RCL), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 59 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 2000 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $156.0K, with a price of $78.0 per contract. There were 2818 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2002 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For XPEV (NYSE:XPEV), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 10 day(s) on October 29, 2021. This event was a transfer of 735 contract(s) at a $47.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.2K, with a price of $48.0 per contract. There were 30336 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1540 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.