10 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FCEL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/22/21 $8.50 $32.1K 8.6K 19.5K CAT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/22/21 $205.00 $42.3K 954 10.1K CHPT CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/05/21 $24.00 $64.5K 501 8.7K BA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/22/21 $217.50 $42.6K 3.7K 7.1K CFX CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/19/21 $52.50 $405.0K 29 5.0K UAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/22/21 $44.00 $51.8K 13.3K 2.1K UBER CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/22/21 $47.50 $38.5K 1.2K 2.1K PLUG PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/22/21 $33.00 $42.6K 1.5K 1.8K DIDI PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $7.50 $340.5K 291 1.5K UPS CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $200.00 $845.0K 171 1.0K

• For FCEL (NASDAQ:FCEL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on October 22, 2021. This event was a transfer of 600 contract(s) at a $8.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 36 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.1K, with a price of $54.0 per contract. There were 8682 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 19555 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CAT (NYSE:CAT), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on October 22, 2021. Parties traded 770 contract(s) at a $205.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.3K, with a price of $55.0 per contract. There were 954 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10131 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CHPT (NYSE:CHPT), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 17 day(s) on November 5, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1793 contract(s) at a $24.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.5K, with a price of $36.0 per contract. There were 501 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8752 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BA (NYSE:BA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on October 22, 2021. This event was a transfer of 237 contract(s) at a $217.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.6K, with a price of $180.0 per contract. There were 3780 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7134 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CFX (NYSE:CFX), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 31 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 3000 contract(s) at a $52.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $405.0K, with a price of $135.0 per contract. There were 29 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5019 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UAL (NASDAQ:UAL), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on October 22, 2021. Parties traded 1336 contract(s) at a $44.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.8K, with a price of $38.0 per contract. There were 13325 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2128 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UBER (NYSE:UBER), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on October 22, 2021. This event was a transfer of 511 contract(s) at a $47.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.5K, with a price of $76.0 per contract. There were 1282 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2116 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PLUG (NASDAQ:PLUG), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 3 day(s) on October 22, 2021. This event was a transfer of 496 contract(s) at a $33.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.6K, with a price of $86.0 per contract. There were 1591 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1850 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DIDI (NYSE:DIDI), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 458 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 1500 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $340.5K, with a price of $227.0 per contract. There were 291 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1524 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UPS (NYSE:UPS), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 150 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $845.0K, with a price of $845.0 per contract. There were 171 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1039 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.