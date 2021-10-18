Riot Blockchain Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Riot Blockchain.

Looking at options history for Riot Blockchain(NASDAQ:RIOT) we detected 18 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33.33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 66.67% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $445,824 and 15, calls, for a total amount of $1,443,695.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $20.0 to $42.0 for Riot Blockchain over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Riot Blockchain's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Riot Blockchain's whale activity within a strike price range from $20.0 to $42.0 in the last 30 days.

Riot Blockchain Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RIOT CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/19/21 $20.00 $495.0K 873 508 RIOT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/22/21 $32.00 $301.9K 1.5K 379 RIOT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/29/21 $40.00 $141.0K 2.5K 10.7K RIOT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/22/21 $24.00 $130.0K 418 358 RIOT CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/29/21 $40.00 $109.2K 2.5K 12.8K

Where Is Riot Blockchain Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 11,397,788, the price of RIOT is up 7.81% at $30.02.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 21 days.

What The Experts Say On Riot Blockchain:

DA Davidson downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $42.0

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

