Apple Whale Trades For October 18

A whale with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Apple.

Looking at options history for Apple(NASDAQ:AAPL) we detected 107 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 46.73% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 53.27% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 35 are puts, for a total amount of $1,617,531 and 72, calls, for a total amount of $4,227,099.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $135.0 to $150.0 for Apple over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Apple options trades today is 18220.916666666668 with a total volume of 1,844,489.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Apple's big money trades within a strike price range of $135.0 to $150.0 over the last 30 days.

Apple Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $150.00 $326.0K 32.0K 377 AAPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $145.00 $205.2K 27.8K 1.2K AAPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $145.00 $117.7K 27.8K 745 AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/22/21 $143.00 $106.0K 8.1K 14.0K AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/22/21 $143.00 $102.3K 8.1K 15.0K

Where Is Apple Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 32,871,366, the price of AAPL is up 0.37% at $145.38.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 10 days.

What The Experts Say On Apple:

Tigress Financial has decided to maintain their Strong Buy rating on Apple, which currently sits at a price target of $198.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.