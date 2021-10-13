10 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/15/21 $38.00 $32.4K 10.2K 21.4K FB CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/15/21 $325.00 $114.3K 4.6K 15.2K ZNGA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/15/21 $7.50 $82.6K 3.4K 15.1K FUBO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/15/21 $28.00 $29.9K 7.1K 7.0K TWTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/15/21 $62.00 $31.2K 2.8K 6.6K T CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/29/21 $26.00 $25.0K 2.4K 3.4K CMCSA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $55.00 $50.5K 28.5K 3.1K SNAP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/15/21 $75.00 $25.3K 23.9K 2.3K ATVI PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $55.00 $105.0K 38 700 DIS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $170.00 $647.4K 600 492

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AMC (NYSE:AMC), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 464 contract(s) at a $38.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.4K, with a price of $70.0 per contract. There were 10265 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 21424 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FB (NASDAQ:FB), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 445 contract(s) at a $325.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $114.3K, with a price of $257.0 per contract. There were 4657 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15252 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ZNGA (NASDAQ:ZNGA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 2 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 6358 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 41 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $82.6K, with a price of $13.0 per contract. There were 3471 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15187 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FUBO (NYSE:FUBO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1151 contract(s) at a $28.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 31 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.9K, with a price of $26.0 per contract. There were 7141 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7067 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TWTR (NYSE:TWTR), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 310 contract(s) at a $62.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.2K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 2890 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6636 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding T (NYSE:T), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on October 29, 2021. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $26.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $25.0 per contract. There were 2497 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3468 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CMCSA (NASDAQ:CMCSA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 100 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 308 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.5K, with a price of $164.0 per contract. There were 28521 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3158 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SNAP (NYSE:SNAP), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 252 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.3K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 23974 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2301 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ATVI (NASDAQ:ATVI), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 219 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 700 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $105.0K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 38 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 700 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DIS (NYSE:DIS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 183 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 476 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 50 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $647.4K, with a price of $1360.0 per contract. There were 600 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 492 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.