Looking At Microsoft's Smart Money Trades
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 07, 2021 2:51pm   Comments
Looking At Microsoft's Smart Money Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken an unusually bearish stance on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

And retail traders should know.

Looking at options activity for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) we detected 19 unusual trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36.84% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 63.16% with bearish. From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $1,790,866 and 13, calls, for a total amount of $1,208,797.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that the smart money is targeting a price range from $170.0 to $315.0 for Microsoft in the over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Microsoft's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Microsoft's smart money trades within a strike price range from $170.0 to $315.0 in the last 30 days.

Microsoft Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
MSFT PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $300.00 $1.4M 1.4K 510
MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/15/21 $300.00 $230.8K 36.3K 6.9K
MSFT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $270.00 $188.0K 1.0K 200
MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/29/21 $295.00 $173.6K 1.8K 763
MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/12/21 $315.00 $136.1K 91 1.8K

Where Is Microsoft Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 13,113,930, the price of MSFT is up 0.68% over the last 24 hours at $295.12.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 19 days.

Price and RSI Chart

What The Experts Say On Microsoft:

  • Rosenblatt downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $349.0
  • Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Microsoft, which currently sits at a price target of $345.0.
  • Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Microsoft, which currently sits at a price target of $331.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely. If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

