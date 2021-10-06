Looking Into Plug Power's Biggest Options Trades For Today

Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken an unusually bullish stance on Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG).

And retail traders should know.

Looking at options activity for Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) we detected 12 unusual trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 66.67% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 33.33% with bearish. From the overall spotted trades, 0 are puts, for a total amount of $0 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $445,397.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that the smart money is targeting a price range from $24.0 to $45.0 for Plug Power in the over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Plug Power's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Plug Power's smart money trades within a strike price range from $24.0 to $45.0 in the last 30 days.

Plug Power Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PLUG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/15/21 $25.00 $67.1K 15.3K 3.8K PLUG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/15/21 $25.00 $48.1K 15.3K 2.1K PLUG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/15/21 $25.00 $43.3K 15.3K 2.9K PLUG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/15/21 $25.00 $39.8K 15.3K 1.0K PLUG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/15/21 $25.00 $35.6K 15.3K 6.6K

Where Is Plug Power Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 10,146,684, the price of PLUG is up 1.07% over the last 24 hours at $24.63.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 33 days.

What The Experts Say On Plug Power:

BMO Capital downgraded its action to Market Perform with a price target of $30.0

Piper Sandler upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $33.0

