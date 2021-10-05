10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/08/21 $142.00 $39.9K 18.7K 35.8K NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/08/21 $205.00 $152.3K 8.4K 34.7K BTBT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/15/21 $10.00 $25.7K 10.7K 20.8K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/15/21 $105.00 $31.0K 48.9K 5.2K VMW PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/15/21 $150.00 $142.2K 332 2.0K WDC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/22/21 $57.00 $50.1K 45 1.3K PYPL PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/15/21 $250.00 $70.5K 6.1K 1.3K BOX CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/15/21 $24.00 $25.0K 6.8K 1.2K MU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/19/21 $65.00 $58.4K 11.7K 851 FIS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/15/21 $125.00 $143.0K 2.6K 657

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on October 8, 2021. This event was a transfer of 344 contract(s) at a $142.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.9K, with a price of $116.0 per contract. There were 18758 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 35856 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on October 8, 2021. Parties traded 407 contract(s) at a $205.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 34 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $152.3K, with a price of $375.0 per contract. There were 8437 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 34723 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BTBT (NASDAQ:BTBT), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 286 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.7K, with a price of $90.0 per contract. There were 10732 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20876 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.0K, with a price of $155.0 per contract. There were 48921 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5210 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VMW (NYSE:VMW), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 385 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $142.2K, with a price of $370.0 per contract. There were 332 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2090 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WDC (NASDAQ:WDC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 17 day(s) on October 22, 2021. This event was a transfer of 220 contract(s) at a $57.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.1K, with a price of $223.0 per contract. There were 45 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1394 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PYPL (NASDAQ:PYPL), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 10 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 375 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.5K, with a price of $188.0 per contract. There were 6167 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1306 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BOX (NYSE:BOX), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $24.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 6820 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1245 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU (NASDAQ:MU), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 45 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 491 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.4K, with a price of $119.0 per contract. There were 11776 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 851 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FIS (NYSE:FIS), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 10 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 311 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $143.0K, with a price of $460.0 per contract. There were 2672 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 657 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.