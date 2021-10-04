Looking At Alibaba Group Holding's Smart Money Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken an unusually bearish stance on Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA).

And retail traders should know.

Looking at options activity for Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) we detected 73 unusual trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 28.77% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 71.23% with bearish. From the overall spotted trades, 36 are puts, for a total amount of $6,982,423 and 37, calls, for a total amount of $5,459,359.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that the smart money is targeting a price range from $60.0 to $320.0 for Alibaba Group Holding in the over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Alibaba Group Holding's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Alibaba Group Holding's smart money trades within a strike price range from $60.0 to $320.0 in the last 30 days.

Alibaba Group Holding Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BABA CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $210.00 $1.0M 4.1K 2.0K BABA PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/19/21 $60.00 $682.1K 428 20.4K BABA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $100.00 $654.9K 5.5K 9.4K BABA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $210.00 $514.6K 18.9K 6.3K BABA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $100.00 $492.9K 2.4K 5.9K

Where Is Alibaba Group Holding Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 23,814,101, the price of BABA is down -3.2% over the last 24 hours at $139.59.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 31 days.

What The Experts Say On Alibaba Group Holding:

Raymond James downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $240.0

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Alibaba Group Holding, which currently sits at a price target of $200.0.

