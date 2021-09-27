Ford Motor's Big Money Trades Spotted

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 31 uncommon options trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F). The overall sentiment shows 58.06% of the big-money traders are bullish on the stock and 41.94%, bearish. Out of all of the special options found by our algorithm, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $162,885 and 28, calls, for a total amount of $1,658,609.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that the smart money is targeting a price range from $10.0 to $20.0 for Ford Motor in the over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the total open interest for Ford Motor big money options trades today is 843,288 with a total volume of 278,337.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Ford Motor's big money trades within a strike price range of $10.0 to $20.0 over the last 30 days.

Ford Motor Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume F CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/01/21 $14.00 $409.1K 98.0K 60.4K F CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/01/21 $14.00 $85.5K 98.0K 40.2K F CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/15/21 $14.00 $65.1K 92.1K 12.1K F CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $10.00 $99.4K 234.9K 821 F CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/15/21 $14.00 $50.3K 92.1K 3.2K

Where Is Ford Motor Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 44,533,525, the price of F is up 3.44% over the last 24 hours at $14.25.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 30 days.

What The Experts Say On Ford Motor:

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Ford Motor, which currently sits at a price target of $17.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely. If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.