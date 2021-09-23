 Skip to main content

Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Nvidia, Nike And International Game Technology

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 23, 2021 3:55pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Pete Najarian spoke about unusually high call options activity in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) on Thursday. He saw a big purchase of 31,000 contracts of the September 24, $225 calls. He said it was a big trade with just two days to perform.

Options traders were also active in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT). They sold to close the November $23 calls and bought 20,000 contracts of the November $26 calls. They have also sold upside calls against the position.

See Also: Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Nike

Implied volatility in the September 24 expiration options in Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) is elevated because of earnings. Traders were buying short-term calls, especially the September $160 calls. To reduce the cost they were selling upside calls, too.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Pete NajarianOptions Markets Media

