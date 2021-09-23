Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Nike

On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw spoke about unusually high options activity in Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) ahead of earnings, scheduled for Thursday. He said he saw 1.3 times the average daily call volume in Nike on Wednesday.

The options market is implying a move of 5.6% in either direction by the end of the week and the stock usually moves around 7% on the event. The most active options were the October $160 calls. Khouw noticed some institutional sales of these calls as 2,400 contracts were sold for $3.70.

Sellers are betting the stock is not going to trade above $160 at the October expiration. If it stays below that level they are going to collect the premium. Above $160, the profit starts to trail off and the trade starts to lose money above $163.70.