 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Nike

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 23, 2021 6:50am   Comments
Share:
Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Nike

On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw spoke about unusually high options activity in Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) ahead of earnings, scheduled for Thursday. He said he saw 1.3 times the average daily call volume in Nike on Wednesday.

The options market is implying a move of 5.6% in either direction by the end of the week and the stock usually moves around 7% on the event. The most active options were the October $160 calls. Khouw noticed some institutional sales of these calls as 2,400 contracts were sold for $3.70.

See Also: If You Invested $1000 In Nike Stock One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Sellers are betting the stock is not going to trade above $160 at the October expiration. If it stays below that level they are going to collect the premium. Above $160, the profit starts to trail off and the trade starts to lose money above $163.70.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NKE)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Climb Ahead Of Economic Reports
5 Stocks To Watch For September 23, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For September 23, 2021
If You Invested $1,000 In Nike Stock One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
This Iron Condor Option Trade In NKE Stock Could Return 33%
Investors Are Waiting For An Updated Fed Reserve's Policy
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Mike Khouw Options ActionOptions Markets Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com