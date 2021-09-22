 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 22, 2021 12:56pm   Comments
Share:
10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/24/21 $145.00 $75.5K 24.0K 52.0K
NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/24/21 $220.00 $61.1K 14.4K 24.6K
AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/24/21 $105.00 $28.9K 15.0K 16.3K
INTC CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $70.00 $968.0K 12.5K 4.0K
DELL CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/15/21 $100.00 $247.8K 12.1K 3.4K
MRIN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/15/21 $5.00 $81.9K 1.3K 3.0K
CRWD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/15/21 $270.00 $149.5K 2.1K 1.1K
IBM CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/19/21 $150.00 $49.5K 5.1K 985
FISV CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/17/21 $125.00 $73.2K 1.1K 767
MU CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/19/21 $77.50 $56.4K 5.0K 471

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on September 24, 2021. Parties traded 507 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $75.5K, with a price of $149.0 per contract. There were 24055 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 52059 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on September 24, 2021. Parties traded 316 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.1K, with a price of $194.0 per contract. There were 14405 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 24662 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on September 24, 2021. This event was a transfer of 386 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.9K, with a price of $75.0 per contract. There were 15000 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 16302 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 485 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 4000 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $968.0K, with a price of $242.0 per contract. There were 12563 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4010 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DELL (NYSE:DELL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 23 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 826 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $247.8K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 12137 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3402 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MRIN (NASDAQ:MRIN), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $81.9K, with a price of $410.0 per contract. There were 1309 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3027 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRWD (NASDAQ:CRWD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 23 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 299 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $149.5K, with a price of $500.0 per contract. There were 2156 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1175 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IBM (NYSE:IBM), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 58 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 900 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.5K, with a price of $55.0 per contract. There were 5164 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 985 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FISV (NASDAQ:FISV), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 86 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 763 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $73.2K, with a price of $96.0 per contract. There were 1144 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 767 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU (NASDAQ:MU), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 58 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $77.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.4K, with a price of $282.0 per contract. There were 5017 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 471 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + NVDA)

Why Facebook Shares Are Trading Lower Today
Tigress Financial Sees 36% Upside In Apple - Read Why
Facebook Admits Underreporting Ad Performance Citing Apple's Privacy Update
Why This Chipmaker Is One of The Most Attractive M&A Targets In The Sector
After Today's Fed Meeting, Investors Are Stuck With Contradictory Reports On Evergrande And The Debt Ceiling
Robinhood Is Making A Long-Awaited Move
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AUOAOptions

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com