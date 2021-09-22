10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/24/21 $145.00 $75.5K 24.0K 52.0K NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/24/21 $220.00 $61.1K 14.4K 24.6K AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/24/21 $105.00 $28.9K 15.0K 16.3K INTC CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $70.00 $968.0K 12.5K 4.0K DELL CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/15/21 $100.00 $247.8K 12.1K 3.4K MRIN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/15/21 $5.00 $81.9K 1.3K 3.0K CRWD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/15/21 $270.00 $149.5K 2.1K 1.1K IBM CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/19/21 $150.00 $49.5K 5.1K 985 FISV CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/17/21 $125.00 $73.2K 1.1K 767 MU CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/19/21 $77.50 $56.4K 5.0K 471

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on September 24, 2021. Parties traded 507 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $75.5K, with a price of $149.0 per contract. There were 24055 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 52059 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on September 24, 2021. Parties traded 316 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.1K, with a price of $194.0 per contract. There were 14405 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 24662 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on September 24, 2021. This event was a transfer of 386 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.9K, with a price of $75.0 per contract. There were 15000 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 16302 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 485 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 4000 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $968.0K, with a price of $242.0 per contract. There were 12563 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4010 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DELL (NYSE:DELL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 23 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 826 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $247.8K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 12137 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3402 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MRIN (NASDAQ:MRIN), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $81.9K, with a price of $410.0 per contract. There were 1309 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3027 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRWD (NASDAQ:CRWD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 23 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 299 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $149.5K, with a price of $500.0 per contract. There were 2156 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1175 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IBM (NYSE:IBM), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 58 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 900 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.5K, with a price of $55.0 per contract. There were 5164 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 985 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FISV (NASDAQ:FISV), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 86 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 763 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $73.2K, with a price of $96.0 per contract. There were 1144 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 767 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU (NASDAQ:MU), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 58 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $77.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.4K, with a price of $282.0 per contract. There were 5017 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 471 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.