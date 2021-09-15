 Skip to main content

This Is What Smart Money Is Betting On Riot Blockchain
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 15, 2021 2:25pm   Comments
Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT). The overall sentiment shows 60.0% of the big-money traders are bullish on the stock and 40.0%, bearish. Out of all of the special options found by our algorithm, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $359,165 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $724,980.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that the smart money is targeting a price range from $15.0 to $65.0 for Riot Blockchain in the over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Riot Blockchain's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Riot Blockchain's smart money trades within a strike price range from $15.0 to $65.0 in the last 30 days.

Riot Blockchain Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
RIOT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/15/21 $35.00 $38.2K 2.5K 1.2K
RIOT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/15/21 $35.00 $59.7K 2.5K 1.0K
RIOT CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/15/21 $30.00 $68.7K 1.7K 610
RIOT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/15/21 $30.00 $66.3K 1.7K 375
RIOT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/15/21 $35.00 $31.6K 2.5K 484

Where Is Riot Blockchain Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 6,858,698, the price of RIOT is up 3.68% over the last 24 hours at $29.9.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 54 days.

Price and RSI Chart

What The Experts Say On Riot Blockchain:

  • B. Riley Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Riot Blockchain, which currently sits at a price target of $51.0.
  • B. Riley Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Riot Blockchain, which currently sits at a price target of $82.0.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Riot Blockchain, which currently sits at a price target of $50.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely. If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

