This Is What Smart Money Is Betting On Facebook

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 uncommon options trades for Facebook (NASDAQ:FB). The overall sentiment shows 42.86% of the big-money traders are bullish on the stock and 57.14%, bearish. Out of all of the special options found by our algorithm, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $1,512,086 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $4,531,025.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that the smart money is targeting a price range from $300.0 to $400.0 for Facebook in the over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the total open interest for Facebook big money options trades today is 60,902 with a total volume of 76,487.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Facebook's big money trades within a strike price range of $300.0 to $400.0 over the last 30 days.

Facebook Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/17/21 $380.00 $125.6K 26.6K 12.3K FB CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/17/21 $380.00 $35.2K 26.6K 19.3K FB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $380.00 $34.1K 26.6K 14.3K FB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $380.00 $46.1K 26.6K 10.6K FB PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $300.00 $1.1 million 4.2K 492

Where Is Facebook Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,390,547, the price of FB is up 0.3% over the last 24 hours at $377.65.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 44 days.

What The Experts Say On Facebook:

Arete Research downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $381.0

Goldman Sachs rated the stock a Buy saying it has the potential to increase 20.48% to a target of $455.0

HSBC has decided to maintain their Reduce rating on Facebook, which currently sits at a price target of $300.0.

Rosenblatt downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $400.0

