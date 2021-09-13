Options Trading: Boeing's Smart Money Trades For September 13

Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken an unusually bearish stance on Boeing: BA.

And retail traders should know.

Looking at options activity for Boeing (NYSE:BA) we detected 23 unusual trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 47.83% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 52.17% with bearish. From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $1,664,842 and 15, calls, for a total amount of $928,675.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that the smart money is targeting a price range from $130.0 to $240.0 for Boeing in the over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the total open interest for Boeing big money options trades today is 36,816 with a total volume of 53,994.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Boeing's big money trades within a strike price range of $130.0 to $240.0 over the last 30 days.

Boeing Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BA CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/17/21 $215.00 $46.0K 7.0K 7.2K BA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/17/21 $210.00 $55.5K 5.8K 3.8K BA PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/17/21 $210.00 $47.6K 5.8K 4.1K BA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $215.00 $34.2K 7.0K 6.3K BA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/17/21 $217.50 $44.4K 3.2K 5.7K

Where Is Boeing Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 7,631,991, the price of BA is up 1.3% over the last 24 hours at $213.04.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 44 days.

What The Experts Say On Boeing:

UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Boeing, which currently sits at a price target of $290.0.

