10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume F PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $10.00 $49.2K 80.6K 18.7K DKNG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $65.00 $29.9K 20.0K 9.6K BBIG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $10.00 $41.4K 31.8K 7.6K LCID CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $21.00 $31.6K 5.1K 7.5K LI PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/15/21 $30.00 $1.0 million 251 5.0K PTON CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $105.00 $257.5K 8.5K 3.7K WYNN CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/10/21 $105.00 $25.4K 1.9K 2.8K XPEV CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $45.00 $875.0K 12.2K 2.7K LVS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/15/21 $47.00 $61.5K 3.6K 2.1K GME PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/10/21 $185.00 $30.4K 969 1.9K

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For F (NYSE:F), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 498 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 474 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.2K, with a price of $104.0 per contract. There were 80624 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 18719 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 234 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 36 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.9K, with a price of $129.0 per contract. There were 20005 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9606 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BBIG (NASDAQ:BBIG), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 230 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.4K, with a price of $180.0 per contract. There were 31898 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7608 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LCID (NASDAQ:LCID), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 792 contract(s) at a $21.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.6K, with a price of $40.0 per contract. There were 5131 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7554 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LI (NASDAQ:LI), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 36 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 5000 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.0 million, with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 251 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5020 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PTON (NASDAQ:PTON), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 134 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 206 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $257.5K, with a price of $1250.0 per contract. There were 8588 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3704 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WYNN (NASDAQ:WYNN), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on September 10, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $127.0 per contract. There were 1935 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2839 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding XPEV (NYSE:XPEV), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 134 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 2500 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $875.0K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 12211 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2736 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LVS (NYSE:LVS), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 36 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $47.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 34 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.5K, with a price of $123.0 per contract. There were 3659 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2137 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GME (NYSE:GME), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on September 10, 2021. Parties traded 202 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.4K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 969 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1921 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.