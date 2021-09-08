10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/10/21 $155.00 $30.3K 57.2K 126.6K NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/10/21 $225.00 $32.1K 6.0K 28.3K AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/17/21 $110.00 $33.7K 31.2K 14.0K LPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $10.00 $135.0K 6.7K 3.0K FIS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/15/21 $120.00 $259.4K 5.9K 2.6K NET CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/15/21 $150.00 $34.6K 1.5K 571 WDC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $50.00 $271.6K 1.2K 485 RKLY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $10.00 $64.6K 457 392 INTC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $55.00 $178.5K 14.7K 368 IBM PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $110.00 $183.8K 2.5K 367

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on September 10, 2021. Parties traded 295 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.3K, with a price of $103.0 per contract. There were 57227 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 126645 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on September 10, 2021. Parties traded 202 contract(s) at a $225.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 80 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.1K, with a price of $157.0 per contract. There were 6005 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 28329 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 279 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.7K, with a price of $122.0 per contract. There were 31235 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14068 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LPL (NYSE:LPL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 135 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 3000 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $135.0K, with a price of $45.0 per contract. There were 6792 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3020 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FIS (NYSE:FIS), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 37 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 238 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $259.4K, with a price of $1090.0 per contract. There were 5960 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2622 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NET (NYSE:NET), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 37 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 275 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.6K, with a price of $126.0 per contract. There were 1514 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 571 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WDC (NASDAQ:WDC), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 499 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 363 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $271.6K, with a price of $750.0 per contract. There were 1212 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 485 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RKLY (NYSE:RKLY), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 100 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 392 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.6K, with a price of $165.0 per contract. There were 457 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 392 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 499 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $178.5K, with a price of $595.0 per contract. There were 14771 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 368 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IBM (NYSE:IBM), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 499 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 309 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $183.8K, with a price of $595.0 per contract. There were 2502 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 367 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.