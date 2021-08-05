 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tony Zhang Sees Unusual Options Activity In Advanced Micro Devices

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 05, 2021 9:09am   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Options Action," Tony Zhang said Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) had six back-to-back sessions with a gain of more than 3% to 5%. It traded very actively on Wednesday as volume reached more than seven times the average daily options volume.

The stock closed 38% above its 200-day moving average and some mean reversion trades started to pop up in the options market. One particular trade was very interesting to Zhang. A trader bought 10,000 contracts of the October $115/$90 put spread for $7.50. The trade breaks even at $107.50 or around 9.5% below the closing price on Wednesday. If the stock drops to $90 at the October expiration, the trade is going to reach its maximal profit of $17.50.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMD)

Robinhood Remains Top WallStreetBets Interest By Far As Stock Surges 50% — AMD, AMC, Moderna Other Top Trends
Is AMD Becoming The New WallStreetBets Darling?
2 Hot Stocks Go Parabolic: Are Shares About To Be Slapped Down?
What Is Fueling The AMD Rally?
These Stocks Are On The WallStreetBets Radar Today
Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Advanced Micro Devices And Pfizer
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Options Action Tony ZhangOptions Markets Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com