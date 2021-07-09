 Skip to main content

10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 09, 2021 1:18pm   Comments
This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/09/21 $145.00 $26.7K 59.6K 201.5K
MSFT PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 07/16/21 $275.00 $34.8K 12.9K 5.9K
ORCL PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/17/21 $85.00 $436.1K 3.0K 3.8K
CSCO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/13/21 $56.00 $60.5K 28 2.5K
SNOW CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/16/21 $285.00 $60.0K 934 1.0K
MU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/30/21 $80.00 $36.4K 2.1K 779
TSM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/30/21 $120.00 $79.3K 560 745
PYPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/20/21 $310.00 $170.0K 3.6K 676
PAGS PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $60.00 $330.0K 41 600
NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/16/21 $650.00 $5.2 million 4.6K 508

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 381 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.7K, with a price of $70.0 per contract. There were 59683 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 201575 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $275.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.8K, with a price of $174.0 per contract. There were 12982 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5982 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ORCL (NYSE:ORCL), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 70 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1525 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $436.1K, with a price of $286.0 per contract. There were 3032 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3823 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CSCO (NASDAQ:CSCO), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 35 day(s) on August 13, 2021. Parties traded 1954 contract(s) at a $56.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.5K, with a price of $31.0 per contract. There were 28 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2513 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SNOW (NYSE:SNOW), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on July 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $285.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.0K, with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 934 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1004 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU (NASDAQ:MU), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 21 day(s) on July 30, 2021. This event was a transfer of 206 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.4K, with a price of $177.0 per contract. There were 2187 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 779 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSM (NYSE:TSM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 21 day(s) on July 30, 2021. This event was a transfer of 230 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $79.3K, with a price of $345.0 per contract. There were 560 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 745 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PYPL (NASDAQ:PYPL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 42 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $310.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $170.0K, with a price of $850.0 per contract. There were 3624 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 676 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PAGS (NYSE:PAGS), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 196 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $330.0K, with a price of $1100.0 per contract. There were 41 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 600 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on July 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 361 contract(s) at a $650.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $5.2 million, with a price of $14493.0 per contract. There were 4657 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 508 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

 

