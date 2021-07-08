AMC Tricks Shorts, Options Traders Join The Game

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc (NYSE: AMC) gapped down 9% Thursday morning but bulls rushed in and bought the dip. By Thursday afternoon, AMC rallied from the $39.40 area and tested a resistance level at the $48 mark.

The stock had been trading sideways in a tightening range since reaching a June 2 high of $72.62 before breaking down bearishly on Wednesday. In the premarket Thursday morning, Jim Cramer took to Twitter to call on the Security and Exchange Commission to stop the games he says are happening within a number of Reddit’s favorite stocks.

It’s not clear who Cramer believes is playing games with AMC and other similar stocks such as GameStop Corporation (NYSE: GME) and despite trying to gain the social media friendship of the “apes," his comments have typically created more backlash.

On Thursday institutions continued to join in on the fun and purchased over $3.08 million worth of bullish AMC call contracts. Institutions have been hammering options contracts for weeks on the stock and don’t look to be letting up anytime soon. One institution chose a strike price of $100 and an expiry of July 16 indicating they believe another big move is in the very near future.

Why It’s Important: When a sweep order occurs, it indicates the trader wanted to get into a position quickly and is anticipating an imminent large move in stock price. A sweeper pays market price for the call or put option instead of placing a bid, which sweeps the order book of multiple exchanges to fill the order immediately.

These types of call option orders are usually made by institutions, and retail investors can find watching for sweepers useful because it indicates “smart money” has entered into a position.

The AMC Entertainment Option Trades: Below is a look at the notable options alerts, courtesy of Benzinga Pro: