Could Money Leaving AMC Entertainment And GameStop Be Healthy For The Market? Jim Cramer Weighs In

If AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) and GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) continue to go down, a lot of the money that came into the market in June will disappear, Jim Cramer said Thursday on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

The Reddit traders or "memesters" have broadened the group of stocks they are targeting, Cramer noted.

Some of the runs in stocks have been so ridiculous that the government needs to come out and say "We're getting a little upset with the speculation," he said.

I think it is intriguing that when i discover the daily BGLs-where scammers buy stocks, gun them and liquidate them,–i get mentions which call me irrelevant. Scammers: my relevance scares you because i see these games and i want them stopped. SEC? — Jim Cramer (@jimcramer) July 8, 2021

If AMC Entertainment and GameStop continue to fall, the downward pressure on the market will continue to increase, but such would be a good thing for the markets, Cramer said.

"That's the kind of downward pressure that may actually be like pruning a tree — it's going to grow back faster," Cramer told CNBC. If the money transitions into companies that are actually doing well, it will be healthy for the markets, he added.

Price Actions AMC Entertainment has traded as high as $72.62 and as low as $1.91 over a 52-week period. GameStop has traded as high as $483 and as low as $3.77 over a 52-week period.

At last check Thursday, AMC Entertainment was down 3.91% at $43.26, while GameStop was down 1.03% at $188.68.

