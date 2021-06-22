10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/02/21 $450.00 $154.3K 18.2K 26.8K NIO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/20/21 $46.00 $202.0K 8.8K 6.2K GOTU CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/16/21 $30.00 $59.6K 26.9K 5.1K F PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/20/21 $14.00 $58.0K 80.3K 4.4K NKE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/20/21 $140.00 $94.9K 23.1K 3.0K PTON CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/17/21 $130.00 $147.0K 1.5K 2.5K TAL PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/19/21 $22.50 $920.0K 5.4K 2.0K CCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $22.50 $34.1K 28.4K 1.8K GM PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/16/21 $59.00 $278.8K 24 1.8K MOXC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/16/21 $10.00 $216.0K 6.9K 1.1K

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on July 2, 2021. Parties traded 600 contract(s) at a $450.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $154.3K, with a price of $258.0 per contract. There were 18291 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 26869 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NIO (NYSE:NIO), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 59 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 400 contract(s) at a $46.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $202.0K, with a price of $505.0 per contract. There were 8807 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6286 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GOTU (NYSE:GOTU), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 3979 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.6K, with a price of $15.0 per contract. There were 26964 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5166 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For F (NYSE:F), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 59 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $14.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.0K, with a price of $58.0 per contract. There were 80355 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4471 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NKE (NYSE:NKE), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 59 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 386 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 42 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $94.9K, with a price of $247.0 per contract. There were 23140 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3027 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PTON (NASDAQ:PTON), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 87 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $147.0K, with a price of $735.0 per contract. There were 1506 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2591 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TAL (NYSE:TAL), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 150 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 2000 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $920.0K, with a price of $460.0 per contract. There were 5499 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2009 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CCL (NYSE:CCL), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 213 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 237 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.1K, with a price of $144.0 per contract. There were 28497 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1876 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GM (NYSE:GM), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 1700 contract(s) at a $59.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $278.8K, with a price of $164.0 per contract. There were 24 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1867 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MOXC (NASDAQ:MOXC), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 277 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $216.0K, with a price of $780.0 per contract. There were 6915 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1159 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.