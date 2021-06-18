10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/21 $620.00 $135.0K 16.0K 51.5K LVS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/20/21 $67.50 $52.6K 2.5K 10.3K NIO PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/25/21 $47.00 $84.8K 982 7.0K TAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/16/21 $22.50 $447.2K 9.8K 6.7K WKHS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/25/21 $16.00 $27.6K 6.0K 3.0K JD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/16/21 $75.00 $86.8K 7.8K 2.5K SONO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/20/21 $35.00 $45.0K 7.6K 2.3K XPEV PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/16/21 $40.00 $25.7K 16.3K 2.2K CCL PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/25/21 $29.00 $50.0K 3.9K 1.5K LEN CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/21 $97.00 $138.6K 3.8K 1.3K

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 320 contract(s) at a $620.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $135.0K, with a price of $425.0 per contract. There were 16099 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 51596 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LVS (NYSE:LVS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 63 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1514 contract(s) at a $67.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.6K, with a price of $33.0 per contract. There were 2564 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10386 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIO (NYSE:NIO), we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on June 25, 2021. Parties traded 690 contract(s) at a $47.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $84.8K, with a price of $123.0 per contract. There were 982 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7060 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TAL (NYSE:TAL), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 28 day(s) on July 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1177 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 45 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $447.2K, with a price of $380.0 per contract. There were 9879 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6725 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WKHS (NASDAQ:WKHS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on June 25, 2021. This event was a transfer of 368 contract(s) at a $16.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 37 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.6K, with a price of $75.0 per contract. There were 6093 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3023 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JD (NASDAQ:JD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 28 day(s) on July 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 560 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $86.8K, with a price of $155.0 per contract. There were 7893 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2524 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SONO (NASDAQ:SONO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 63 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.0K, with a price of $225.0 per contract. There were 7607 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2322 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding XPEV (NYSE:XPEV), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 213 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.7K, with a price of $121.0 per contract. There were 16368 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2252 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CCL (NYSE:CCL), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on June 25, 2021. This event was a transfer of 400 contract(s) at a $29.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.0K, with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 3970 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1564 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LEN (NYSE:LEN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 792 contract(s) at a $97.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $138.6K, with a price of $175.0 per contract. There were 3854 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1375 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.