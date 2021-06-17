 Skip to main content

Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In AMD And Macy's

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 17, 2021 4:31pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian spoke about unusual options activity in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) in the first half of the session on Thursday. He said traders were buying the June 18, $82-strike calls in the name and then they moved to the June 25, $85-strike calls. Both of these trades are projecting the stock goes significantly higher, said Najarian.

Around 10,000 contracts of the August $21 calls were traded in Macy's Inc (NYSE: M) when the stock was trading at $18.44. The trade is perhaps a back-to-school play, said Najarian.

