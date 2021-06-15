 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Oracle

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 15, 2021 10:33am   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw said he saw more than 2.5 times the average daily put volume on Monday in Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL).

The company is going to report earnings on Tuesday after the market closes and the options market is implying a move of around 5% in either direction by the end of the week. That is in line with how much the stock moved over the last eight quarters.

Around 5,000 contracts of the June $78.50 were traded for 56 cents on Monday. The trade breaks even at $77.94 or around 5.7% below the closing price on Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ORCL)

Tech Earnings In Focus This Week With Oracle, Adobe Both Expected To Report
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Slightly Higher; Fed Meeting In Focus
Earnings Scheduled For June 15, 2021
5 Stocks To Watch For June 15, 2021
Oracle Earnings Preview
Monday's Market Minute: Will The Fed Make A Move?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Mike Khouw Options ActionOptions Markets Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com