10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/11/21 $127.00 $33.0K 24.1K 45.3K RIOT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/11/21 $31.00 $29.7K 2.5K 9.0K MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/23/21 $267.50 $126.9K 65 5.4K AMD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/16/21 $77.50 $58.5K 14.1K 4.0K AMAT CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/19/21 $165.00 $962.5K 53 3.6K HIMX PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/11/21 $14.50 $38.5K 59 1.4K CRM CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/19/21 $280.00 $594.6K 311 1.2K FSLY CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/16/21 $65.00 $83.4K 2.1K 1.0K CSIQ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/21 $40.00 $32.0K 3.3K 887 MARA PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/11/21 $27.00 $102.7K 350 735

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on June 11, 2021. Parties traded 380 contract(s) at a $127.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.0K, with a price of $86.0 per contract. There were 24195 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 45370 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RIOT (NASDAQ:RIOT), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on June 11, 2021. Parties traded 229 contract(s) at a $31.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.7K, with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 2552 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9052 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 44 day(s) on July 23, 2021. This event was a transfer of 470 contract(s) at a $267.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $126.9K, with a price of $270.0 per contract. There were 65 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5424 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 37 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 318 contract(s) at a $77.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.5K, with a price of $184.0 per contract. There were 14186 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4067 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMAT (NASDAQ:AMAT), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 163 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 2500 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $962.5K, with a price of $385.0 per contract. There were 53 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3653 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HIMX (NASDAQ:HIMX), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 2 day(s) on June 11, 2021. This event was a transfer of 700 contract(s) at a $14.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.5K, with a price of $55.0 per contract. There were 59 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1401 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRM (NYSE:CRM), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 163 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1166 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $594.6K, with a price of $510.0 per contract. There were 311 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1211 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FSLY (NYSE:FSLY), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 37 day(s) on July 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 403 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $83.4K, with a price of $207.0 per contract. There were 2137 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1052 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CSIQ (NASDAQ:CSIQ), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.0K, with a price of $80.0 per contract. There were 3334 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 887 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on June 11, 2021. Parties traded 650 contract(s) at a $27.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $102.7K, with a price of $158.0 per contract. There were 350 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 735 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.