 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Carter Worth And Mike Khouw's Silver Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 06, 2021 11:24am   Comments
Share:
Carter Worth And Mike Khouw's Silver Trade

On CNBC's "Options Action," Carter Worth spoke about iShares Silver Trust (NYSE: SLV). He likes the ETF a lot and he sees a lot of upside potential ahead. SLV is trading close to its resistance and Worth expects it to break out to the upside.

Mike Khouw suggested a bullish options strategy in SLV. He wants to sell the August $23.50 put for 52 cents, buy the August $26 call for $1.46 and sell the August $28 call for 91 cents. The total cost of the trade would be 3 cents, which sets the breakeven for the trade at $26.03 or around 1% above the closing price on Friday.

If the stock trades to $28 or higher, the trade would reach its maximal profit of $1.97. In case it closes below $23.50 at the August expiration, Khouw would have to buy it at $23.50.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SLV)

Too Much Crypto, Not Enough Stuff: We Have 9,888 Different Cryptocurrencies, But The World Economy Is Running Low On Everything From Coffee To Steel
3 Silver ETFs To Fight Inflation
'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For May 10
Analyzing iShares Silver Trust's Unusual Options Activity
The 'Boiler Room' Stock Pitch Recap: Alibaba, Xilinx, Expedia, Square, Zillow And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Carter Worth CNBC Mike KhouwOptions Markets Media Trading Ideas ETFs Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com